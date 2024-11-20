News & Insights

Nanoco Group Unveils Strategic Shift and Strong Results

November 20, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc has announced its unaudited preliminary results for 2024, highlighting a strategic shift aimed at maximizing shareholder value. The company has increased revenue by 40% and plans to progressively return surplus cash to shareholders, while exploring potential sale opportunities and restructuring under new CEO Dmitry Shashkov. Despite some setbacks, Nanoco continues to advance in its core markets of Display and Sensing, maintaining a strong financial position with significant cash reserves.

