Nanoco Group CEO Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 28, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group’s CEO, Dmitry Shashkov, has made a significant investment by purchasing 1,707,000 of the company’s shares, highlighting confidence in the firm’s future. This move could pique the interest of investors as Nanoco continues its focus on cadmium-free quantum dots, useful in diverse applications like electronics and displays. As the company trades on the London Stock Exchange, such insider activity is likely to draw attention from those interested in promising tech stocks.

