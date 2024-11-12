News & Insights

Nanobiotix Strengthens Growth and Financial Prospects

Nanobiotix (NBTX) has released an update.

Nanobiotix has made significant strides in its nanoparticle-based therapeutic platforms, highlighted by the transfer of US sponsorship for its pivotal Phase 3 NANORAY-312 study to Janssen, enhancing the potential regulatory pathway for NBTXR3. The company has strengthened its Supervisory Board with key appointments to support long-term growth and reported €53.2 million in cash reserves, providing a financial runway into the fourth quarter of 2025. With upcoming program updates and financial stability, Nanobiotix is poised for continued advancement in the biotech sector.

