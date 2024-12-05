News & Insights

Stocks
NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy signs MOU with Gov of the Togolese Republic

December 05, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Government of the Togolese Republic. The MOU establishes a framework under which NANO Nuclear will collaborate with the Togolese government to advance the development and deployment of nuclear reactors, fuel facilities and nuclear material transportation within the territory of Togo. The collaboration aims to supplement Togo’s national energy initiatives with advanced nuclear technologies, including microreactors like ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’, NANO Nuclear’s next generation microreactors, and build a more robust energy ecosystem. The MOU may lead to one or more definitive agreements in the future.

