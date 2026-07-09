Is Nano Nuclear Energy a Millionaire Maker?

Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy is designing microreactors.

It's finishing a prototype that it hopes to sell to paying customers.

There's a lot that could go wrong, making Nano a high-risk, high-reward stock.

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Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) isn't a normal nuclear company. It doesn't operate nuclear power plants, nor does it have plans to start generating electricity anytime soon.

Instead, it's operating in the new "advanced nuclear technology" space, which aims to make nuclear reactors smaller, cheaper, and easier to deploy. These reactors -- many still years from commercialization -- have an edge over traditional power plants. Not only do they deliver continuous, 24/7 power, but they can be assembled near where the power is needed.

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That "co-location" with customers is why they seem like ideal companions for AI data centers, which is one reason Bank of America expects small reactor technology to grow into a multitrillion-dollar opportunity. So, Nano certainly has the kind of unique selling proposition that, in hindsight, might make investors wish they had gotten in early.

But can Nano really deliver on that potential -- and should investors jump on the nuclear stock today? Let's take an honest look.

How could Nano Nuclear realistically mint new millionaires from here?

Nano is designing portable (and stationary) microreactors. Its flagship product, Kronos, is currently making its way through the approval process of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC). The company also wants to participate in the nuclear supply chain, from fuel services to transportation, making it a vertically integrated company.

The path to success appears straightforward. For Nano stock to truly become a millionaire maker, the company needs to pass the NRC process with flying colors, finish its first reactor construction at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, use the impeccable success of that first reactor to draw in paying customers, then monetize the other parts of its business -- like transportation and fuel -- while it waits for revenue from reactor sales.

What could go wrong, right?

Well, at this point, almost everything. First, the NRC regulation process could stall, or take longer than expected. Future reactor projects could take much longer to execute than originally predicted -- this is very common with nuclear projects -- or the costs could be higher than anticipated. There could be fuel constraints or other supply chain disruptions. These challenges could cause the company to raise additional financing, which could dilute shares for existing holders.

To be sure, these are just my speculations. My point, however, is that too many open questions exist to call Nano a strong buy right now; it has the potential to become a millionaire maker, but it also has the same potential to flop.

Should you buy Nano Nuclear stock?

At the end of the day, Nano is trying to create a full operating system for microreactors. That is going to take time, and investors should plan for plenty of obstacles, hiccups, and setbacks along the way. I would not buy Nano if volatility makes you uneasy, or if your time horizon isn't long enough to reap the benefits of this company's long-standing work.

If, however, you want exposure to microreactor technology, buying a few shares of Nano at today's price could be worthwhile over a long period. Just understand what Nano is right now -- a mostly pre-revenue nuclear company without a commercialized reactor yet -- and exercise prudence in measuring your position.

Should you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Nano Nuclear Energy, consider this:

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.