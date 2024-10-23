News & Insights

Nano Labs Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

October 23, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NA) has released an update.

Nano Labs Ltd, a prominent Chinese IC design company, has successfully passed several key resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including a share consolidation and the appointment of a new independent accounting firm. The share consolidation will take effect on October 29, 2024, streamlining the company’s share structure. These steps highlight Nano Labs’ strategic moves to strengthen its financial position and operational efficiency.

