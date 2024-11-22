Nano Dimension urges shareholders to vote for company proposals

Nano Dimension (NNDM) issued a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company’s upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The company said, “The letter highlights how Nano’s Board and management team have delivered on commitments made to shareholders over the past 12 months, including improving Nano’s business performance, executing a disciplined capital allocation plan, and instituting important corporate governance enhancements. After years of attacking Nano and attempting to gain control of the Company, Murchinson STILL has NO plan for value creation and NO executable ideas. With two representatives on the Board already, shareholders must vote FOR Nano’s highly qualified nominees to prevent Murchinson from gaining control of half the Nano Board and executing its plans to liquidate the Company. Nano’s Board urges shareholders to protect their investment and the Company’s future by voting “FOR” ALL of Nano’s proposals. Votes must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1, 2024. It is essential that shareholders vote as soon as possible – no matter how many or how few shares they own. Some brokers may have earlier deadlines, so shareholders are encouraged to VOTE TODAY to ensure their vote is counted.” Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22nd, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, which will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

