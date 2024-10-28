Nano Dimension urges shareholders to vote for company proposals

Nano Dimension (NNDM) sent a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company’s upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which read in part, “At last year’s Annual General Meeting of Nano Dimension, you made the choice to protect your Company and your investment – your decisive votes prevented the self-interested actors at Murchinson from seizing control of Nano. In the year since our last AGM, your Board of Directors and management team have been delivering on the promises we made to you, leading Nano’s successful expansion strategy to become a digital manufacturing leader. We are executing on our multi-pronged growth strategy, comprised of transformational M&A, and driving improvements in financial and operational performance, while we have also instituted significant governance enhancements. Despite our progress in executing our strategy, Murchinson is once again seeking to derail our approach for its own self-interested gains. As a result, at the upcoming AGM to be held on December 6, 2024, shareholders must again vote to protect their investment. The answer is clear: Vote FOR ALL of Nano’s proposals, allowing our Board to continue executing on our strategic plan to build significant long-term value for all Nano shareholders: – AND -Vote AGAINST Murchinson’s efforts to derail our progress. All of their proposals will destroy value.”

