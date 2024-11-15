Nano Dimension shareholder issues investor presentation

News & Insights

November 15, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Murchinson, a shareholder with approximately 7.1% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension (NNDM), issued an investor presentation refuting the “false and misleading claims” contained in Nano’s recent public materials. Murchinson has nominated two director nominees – Ofir Baharav and Robert Pons – for election to the Nano board of directors at the upcoming 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for December 6.

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

