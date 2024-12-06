News & Insights

Nano Dimension Revamps Executive Compensation Strategy

December 06, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension has revamped its executive compensation policy to attract and retain top talent through competitive and performance-based incentives. The policy outlines a comprehensive pay structure for executives, including base salaries and equity-based rewards, with adjustments based on market conditions. By aligning executive compensation with company goals, Nano Dimension aims to drive innovation and long-term profitability.

