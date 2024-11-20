News & Insights

Nano Dimension Reports Record Q3 Growth and Strategic Mergers

November 20, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension has reported its most successful third quarter ever, with a 22% increase in revenue to $14.9 million compared to the same period last year. The company also significantly reduced its net cash burn by 80% and announced two major mergers with Desktop Metal and Markforged, highlighting its strategic growth initiatives. This performance underscores Nano Dimension’s strong positioning in the additive manufacturing industry despite broader market uncertainties.

