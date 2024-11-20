Nano Dimension reports Q3 EPS (5c) vs (26c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $14.856M vs $12.158M last year. “I am pleased to report that we have achieved the strongest third quarter performance in our Company’s history. This remarkable accomplishment comes despite the broader market experiencing continued uncertainty in capital spending on manufacturing equipment – a challenge that has notably impacted many of our industry peers,” Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Nano Dimension (NNDM), said.

