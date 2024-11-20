News & Insights

Stocks

Nano Dimension reports Q3 EPS (5c) vs (26c) last year

November 20, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $14.856M vs $12.158M last year. “I am pleased to report that we have achieved the strongest third quarter performance in our Company’s history. This remarkable accomplishment comes despite the broader market experiencing continued uncertainty in capital spending on manufacturing equipment – a challenge that has notably impacted many of our industry peers,” Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Nano Dimension (NNDM), said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NNDM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.