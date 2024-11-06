Nanjing Sample Technology Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Loan Dispute

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1708) has released an update.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. faces a significant legal challenge after a court upheld a decision requiring its subsidiary to repay a substantial loan to Jiangsu Tongyong Luqiao Engineering Co., Ltd. The company is appealing the decision, citing suspicions of financial misconduct by a former vice president, but anticipates potential impacts on its financial position. Despite these legal proceedings, Nanjing Sample Technology assures that the current business operations remain unaffected.

