NamSys Announces Chairman’s Retirement and Leadership Search

NamSys (TSE:CTZ) has released an update.

NamSys Inc. announces the retirement of its Chairman, K. Barry Sparks, effective October 31, 2024, after 27 years of transformative leadership. Under Sparks’ guidance, the company transitioned from hardware manufacturing to a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service provider. The Board is now seeking a successor to continue driving the company’s growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.