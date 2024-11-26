namR Seeks Financial Solutions Amid Debt Talks

nam.R SA (FR:ALNMR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

namR, a French greentech company, is actively seeking financial solutions to secure its short-term operations amid ongoing debt rescheduling discussions. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions, and aims to achieve a revenue target of 3.2 million euros for 2024. namR continues to focus on leveraging data intelligence for ecological transition, providing solutions for building energy efficiency and climate adaptation.

For further insights into FR:ALNMR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.