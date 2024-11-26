News & Insights

namR Seeks Financial Solutions Amid Debt Talks

November 26, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

nam.R SA (FR:ALNMR) has released an update.

namR, a French greentech company, is actively seeking financial solutions to secure its short-term operations amid ongoing debt rescheduling discussions. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions, and aims to achieve a revenue target of 3.2 million euros for 2024. namR continues to focus on leveraging data intelligence for ecological transition, providing solutions for building energy efficiency and climate adaptation.

