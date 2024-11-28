News & Insights

Nam Cheong Secures Major OSV Contracts Boosting Revenue

November 28, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Nam Cheong Limited (SG:1MZ) has released an update.

Nam Cheong Limited has secured major offshore support vessel charter contracts worth up to RM1.22 billion, enhancing its revenue outlook and solidifying its presence in Southeast Asia’s OSV market. The contracts involve chartering 12 vessels for a period of three years, starting in 2025, to regional and international oil majors. This strategic move capitalizes on the growing demand in Sarawak’s oil and gas sector, positioning Nam Cheong for significant financial growth.

