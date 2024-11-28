Nam Cheong Secures Major OSV Contracts Boosting Revenue

Nam Cheong Limited (SG:1MZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nam Cheong Limited has secured major offshore support vessel charter contracts worth up to RM1.22 billion, enhancing its revenue outlook and solidifying its presence in Southeast Asia’s OSV market. The contracts involve chartering 12 vessels for a period of three years, starting in 2025, to regional and international oil majors. This strategic move capitalizes on the growing demand in Sarawak’s oil and gas sector, positioning Nam Cheong for significant financial growth.

For further insights into SG:1MZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.