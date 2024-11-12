Nagase & Co. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Nagase & Co (JP:8012) has released an update.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. has announced plans to repurchase up to 2,088,300 of its own shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system on November 13, 2024, at the closing price of 3,352 yen per share. This move, decided at the recent Board of Directors meeting, is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to 3 million shares by the end of the year.

