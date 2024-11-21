Nagase & Co. Announces New Bond Issuance

Nagase & Co (JP:8012) has released an update.

Nagase & Co. has announced the issuance of its 9th and 10th unsecured bonds, each valued at 10 billion yen, with interest rates of 1.053% and 1.690%, respectively. The proceeds will be used to redeem existing bonds and commercial paper, reflecting the firm’s strategic financial management. This move is seen as a testament to Nagase’s commitment to maintaining financial stability and optimizing its debt portfolio.

