Nagase & Co. Announces New Bond Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Nagase & Co (JP:8012) has released an update.

Nagase & Co. has announced the issuance of its 9th and 10th unsecured bonds, each valued at 10 billion yen, with interest rates of 1.053% and 1.690%, respectively. The proceeds will be used to redeem existing bonds and commercial paper, reflecting the firm’s strategic financial management. This move is seen as a testament to Nagase’s commitment to maintaining financial stability and optimizing its debt portfolio.

