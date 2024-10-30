Nagambie Resources Updates Antimony Resource Valuation

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited is updating its 17,800 tonnes of in-ground Antimony resource, factoring in higher metal prices and a reduced cut-off grade. This strategic move could potentially enhance the company’s valuation on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is listed under the code NAG. Investors might find this update promising as it could indicate future growth and profitability for the company.

For further insights into AU:NAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.