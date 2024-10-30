News & Insights

Nagambie Resources Updates Antimony Resource Valuation

October 30, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Nagambie Resources Limited (AU:NAG) has released an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited is updating its 17,800 tonnes of in-ground Antimony resource, factoring in higher metal prices and a reduced cut-off grade. This strategic move could potentially enhance the company’s valuation on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is listed under the code NAG. Investors might find this update promising as it could indicate future growth and profitability for the company.

