Nabtesco Unveils New Management Structure for 2025

Nabtesco (JP:6268) has released an update.

Nabtesco Corporation has announced a reorganization of its management structure, effective January 1, 2025, with various executive reappointments and promotions across its divisions. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth in key sectors such as Aerospace, Railroad Products, and Marine Control Systems.

