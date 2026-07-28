Markets
NBR

Nabors Q2 Loss Narrows

July 28, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Tuesday reported a loss for the second quarter that narrowed from a year ago, despite a drop in revenues.

For the second quarter, net loss narrowed to $22.3 million or $2.04 per share from a loss of $30.9 million or $2.71 per share a year ago.

Revenue increased to $816.9 million from $838.9 million.

Total costs and other deductions dropped to $802.0 million from $818.0 million last year.

During the quarter, average total rigs working increased to 171.2 from 167.9 in the prior quarter, with gains in both the Lower 48 and International Drilling businesses.

Looking ahead, Nabors now expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $920 million to $930 million and adjusted free cash flow of $20 million to $30 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.