Nabors Industries sees FY24 CapEx approximately $600M

Sees full-year capital expenditures of approximately $600M, with $230M for the SANAD newbuilds. This forecast includes accelerated timelines from SANAD’s rig supplier totaling an estimated $40M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.