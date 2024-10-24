Nabors Industries price target lowered to $77 from $79 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Nabors Industries (NBR) to $77 from $79 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates and lowered them on the US drilling outlook. The estimates do not include the expected acquisition of Parker Wellbore and primarily reflect continued softness in US drilling activity.

