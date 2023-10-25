Nabors Industries Ltd. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$48.92 million, or -$6.26 per share. This compares with -$13.78 million, or -$1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $744.14 million from $698.95 million last year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

