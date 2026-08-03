Is Nabors a Buy as Growth Improves While Leverage Stays Elevated?

Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR is benefiting from better Lower 48 activity, firmer pricing and a sizable international expansion pipeline. Its high-specification fleet and technology portfolio give the company several paths to improve rig-level economics.

The investment case still requires a higher risk tolerance. Elevated leverage, heavy capital needs and exposure to drilling cycles mean operating gains must translate into sustained cash generation and debt reduction.

Nabors' execution has also translated into superior stock performance, with shares gaining approximately 168.6% over the past year, outperforming industry peers Helmerich & Payne HP, up 124.2%, and Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN, which advanced 91.6%.

Analyzing 12-Month Stock Performance



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Nabors’ Premium Fleet Supports Better Economics

Rising utilization of Nabors’ high-specification Lower 48 rigs is supporting higher daily revenues and steadier margins. The fleet operates across major U.S. shale basins, where advanced rigs, experienced crews and drilling technology can help customers improve efficiency.

Longer-duration contracts should add visibility as utilization tightens and pricing trends higher. Patterson-UTI Energy, another major U.S. drilling and completion provider, also emphasizes automation and performance-based customer agreements, underscoring the industry’s shift toward differentiated fleets.

NBR Has a Visible International Growth Pipeline

The SANAD joint venture gives Nabors a multiyear expansion runway in Saudi Arabia. Of the planned 50-rig newbuild program, 16 rigs have been deployed, leaving 34 additional units that can extend activity growth over several years.

Nabors is also pursuing opportunities representing more than 40 incremental rigs across 10 countries. The company favors projects with multiyear terms, technology content and attractive returns, which could improve the quality and durability of its international revenue mix.

Nabors Technology Deepens Its Differentiation

Nabors combines drilling-performance software, automation, rig equipment and integrated services across its own fleet and third-party rigs. Greater adoption can lift higher-value revenue without requiring every opportunity to come from adding company-owned rigs.

This model can deepen customer relationships by tying Nabors’ economics to drilling performance and operational consistency. Helmerich & Payne likewise develops automation, directional-drilling and survey-management technologies, showing how digital capability has become central to drilling competition.

NBR’s Balance Sheet Raises the Investment Bar

Nabors ended 2025 with approximately $2.1 billion of long-term debt and a high debt-to-capital ratio. That burden raises interest costs and limits flexibility when drilling activity weakens or capital spending rises.

Improving free cash flow and reducing debt therefore remain central to the equity case. International newbuild spending must produce durable returns while cash generated outside SANAD supports corporate obligations and further balance-sheet repair.

Nabors Trades Below Historical Valuation Levels

NBR trades at 3.05X trailing enterprise value to EBITDA, below its five-year median of 3.09X and below the subindustry multiple. The discount may appeal to investors willing to accept the company’s financial and operating volatility.



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Part of that valuation gap is understandable. Nabors remains cyclical, capital intensive and leveraged, so the stock needs continued execution, better cash conversion and measurable debt progress before a sustained rerating becomes easier to justify.

NBR’s Factor Scores Support a Bullish Lean

The bottom-line tilts bullish, but not without conditions. Nabors’ better U.S. activity, international runway, technology exposure and valuation discount support a buy case, while leverage and cycle risk argue against treating the recovery as fully secured.

NBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A. That combination favors stocks with improving estimate trends and attractive value and growth characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Momentum Score of C is less supportive and tempers the signal from the other factors. Investors still need evidence that higher utilization, contract additions and technology adoption can generate enough cash to reduce debt through the cycle.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.