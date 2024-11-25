NaaS Technology Reports Operating Loss Amid Revenue Growth

NaaS Technology (NAAS) has released an update.

Despite NaaS Technology Inc. achieving a gross profit of RMB 60,805 thousand for the nine months ending September 2024, the company reported an operating loss of RMB 326,607 thousand due to high operating expenses. Total revenues for the same period reached RMB 155,732 thousand, with significant contributions from their charging services. Investors should note the company’s efforts in expanding revenue streams, although challenges in managing costs remain evident.

