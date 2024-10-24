N1 Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Growth

N1 Holdings Ltd. (AU:N1H) has released an update.

N1 Holdings Limited reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with a 32.99% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching $5.28 million. The company focuses on secured lending against established properties, contributing to a net profit of $555,000 despite a decrease in cash receipts from customers. With a strategic approach to risk management and operational efficiency, N1 Holdings is poised for continued growth in the SME lending sector.

