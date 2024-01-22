N-able (NABL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of N-able Inc (Symbol: NABL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.38, changing hands as high as $13.55 per share. N-able Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NABL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NABL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.26 per share, with $15.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.50.

