News & Insights

Stocks

Mytheresa price target raised to $6.50 from $4 at Jefferies

November 20, 2024 — 11:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans raised the firm’s price target on Mytheresa (MYTE) to $6.50 from $4 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Mytheresa’s Q1 sales missed estimates slightly, but EBITDA beat on a positive gross margin inflection that was earlier than anticipated, which was led by industry stock levels that declined and more full-price selling as inventory declined 3% year over year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The aspirational customer has started to improve and should continue to do so during the holiday season without the election uncertainty, Jefferies adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MYTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.