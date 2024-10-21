News & Insights

MyState Limited Advances Auswide Acquisition Plans

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved the convening of a shareholder meeting for Auswide Bank Ltd, where shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition by MyState Bank Limited through a scheme of arrangement. This development marks a significant step in the potential acquisition, with the Scheme Booklet set to be released to provide detailed information to shareholders. Auswide Bank, known for its extensive range of banking services, continues to play a pivotal role in Australia’s financial landscape.

