Myriad Genetics Reports Ultra-Sensitive CtDNA Detection With Precise MRD In Pan-Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) announced new interim data from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study, showcasing the high sensitivity and pan-cancer applicability of its Precise Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) test for detecting circulating tumor DNA or ctDNA.

The study, in collaboration with Japan's National Cancer Center Hospital East, demonstrated 100 percent ctDNA detection at baseline, and that 60 percent of ctDNA-positive patients one month post-surgery had tumor fractions detectable only through Myriad's ultra-sensitive, whole-genome sequencing or WGS-based assay.

Key findings showed Precise MRD could detect tumor fractions as low as 0.0001 percent, outperforming first-generation MRD tests, especially in low-shedding tumors like breast and renal cancers.

The test also predicted pathological complete response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy and identified patients with significantly worse disease-free survival based on residual ctDNA levels after surgery.

The study supports using Precise MRD as a pan-cancer tool for real-time ctDNA monitoring and early recurrence detection, with MRD being assessed throughout diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up in over 1,200 patients across 20+ cancer types.

The assay's high sensitivity is enabled by tracking up to 1,000 tumor-specific variants, offering a more precise approach than first-gen MRD technologies.

Myriad's Precise MRD test is currently available for research collaborations and is being further validated in several major clinical studies.

Currently, MYGN is trading at $4.31, up 2.91 percent on the Nasdaq.

