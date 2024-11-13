Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $24 from $34 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to $24 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm lowered its estimates for 2025 to reflect the recent medical policy change by UnitedHealth (UNH) to no longer cover PGx panel testing, the analyst tells investors. Scotiabank, however, continues to see significant upside potential if the company continues to deliver on double-digit top line growth, profitability targets, and pipeline progress.

