Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $20 from $30 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to $20 from $30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said a focal point tonight was assessing UnitedHealth’s (UNH) recent negative coverage on GeneSight. While the decision will be a headwind , management plans to try to work with United to regain coverage and expressed confidence in the company being on track to deliver double-digit growth excluding this lost revenue.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MYGN:
- Myriad Genetics reports Q3 adjusted EPS 6c, consensus 2c
- Myriad Genetics comments on UnitedHealthcare’s updated policy
- UnitedHealth update ‘not the end’ for Myriad’s GeneSight, says Raymond James
- Piper says Myriad appears to be trading down on GeneSight coverage change
- Myriad weakness due to UnitedHealth coverage update, says Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.