Myriad Genetics price target lowered to $20 from $30 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to $20 from $30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said a focal point tonight was assessing UnitedHealth’s (UNH) recent negative coverage on GeneSight. While the decision will be a headwind , management plans to try to work with United to regain coverage and expressed confidence in the company being on track to deliver double-digit growth excluding this lost revenue.

