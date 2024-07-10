Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Advances in MRD Space With New Patent

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN recently secured a second foundational patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that bolsters its abilities to launch a tumor-informed, high-definition, molecular residual disease (MRD) assay. U.S. patent no. 12,024,749, entitled “Combinatorial DNA Screening,” covers the company’s breakthrough platform MRD technology, which enables highly sensitive and specific tumor-informed, sequencing-based MRD assays such as Precise MRD.

The latest development reveals another aspect of MYGN’s novel proprietary technology that enhances its standing as a precision medicine leader through the Precise MRD offering and potential licensing opportunities in the MRD space.

News in Detail

Myriad Genetics’ new patented method particularly relates to detecting circulating tumor DNA in patient fluid samples, including blood and plasma. The company’s Precise MRD assay leverages its existing technology, laboratory systems, infrastructure and intellectual property and builds upon the FDA-approved MyChoice CDx companion diagnostic and FirstGene platforms. These distinct capabilities enable it to profitably market Precise MRD and enhance oncology patient care in this emerging but largely untapped market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the latest patent complements the earlier U.S. patent 11,932,910, which covers methods for preparing cell-free DNA, enabling high-sensitivity tumor-informed MRD assays. Together, these patents support Myriad Genetics’ pioneering efforts to establish a proprietary and differentiated MRD assay that uses genome-scale sequencing technology to monitor thousands of tumor-specific variants identified. This allows it to detect tumor DNA at lower levels than the existing products in the market.

Continuing Strides in the Precise MRD Assay

Myriad Genetics continues to advance its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of cancer patients, academic partners, and biopharma companies. The test is currently undergoing several high-impact studies and is being transitioned to the company’s state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Salt Lake City.

Presently, Precise MRD is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad Genetics and academic or pharmaceutical investigators. Several MRD collaborations have been announced, including a metastatic breast cancer study with researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering, a metastatic renal cell carcinoma study with clinicians at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a prospective pan-cancer study led by researchers at the National Cancer Center Hospital East in Japan.

Preliminary results from these studies are expected to be released this fall.

Industry Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global MRD testing market was valued at $1.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.5% up to 2030.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, growing consumer awareness for therapy, and higher funding for research are driving the market growth. Moreover, rising disposable income in emerging economies also helps people to spend more on health care.

Other Developments

Last month, Myriad Genetics teamed up with the biopharma company, GSK, to improve the access to homologous recombination deficiency diagnostic testing for high-grade serious ovarian cancer patients. A new sponsored testing program leveraging the company’s MyChoice HRD Plus and MyChoice CDx Plus Tests is being made available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudia Arabia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Price Performance

In the past year, MYGN shares have rallied 12.8% against the industry’s fall of 7.6%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Myriad Genetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Medpace MEDP, and Haemonetics HAE. Each of them sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Hims & Hers Heath shares have surged 139.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have increased from 18 cents to 20 cents in 2024 and from 33 cents to 38 cents in 2025 in the past 30 days.

HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.

Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 72.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.4% growth.

MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have moved north 0.4% to $4.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dipped 1.3% in the past year compared with

HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.3%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.