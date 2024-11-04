Myriad Genetics comments on UnitedHealthcare’s updated policy

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) was informed on Friday, November 1, 2024, of an updated medical policy from UnitedHealthcare restricting access to multi-gene panel pharmacogenetic tests, including Myriad’s GeneSight test, under its commercial and individual exchange benefit plans, effective January 1st, 2025. After initial review of the updated policy, the company strongly disagrees with UnitedHealthcare’s inclusion of GeneSight in its decision to change its coverage policy of multi-gene panels based on its rationale that there is insufficient evidence of efficacy to support coverage of GeneSight. Myriad is actively engaging with UnitedHealthcare to discuss the large body of evidence for Myriad’s proprietary and clinically differentiated mental health medication test, GeneSight, and is seeking to ensure that enrollees continue to have access to the test.

