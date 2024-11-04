News & Insights

Stocks

Myriad Genetics comments on UnitedHealthcare’s updated policy

November 04, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) was informed on Friday, November 1, 2024, of an updated medical policy from UnitedHealthcare restricting access to multi-gene panel pharmacogenetic tests, including Myriad’s GeneSight test, under its commercial and individual exchange benefit plans, effective January 1st, 2025. After initial review of the updated policy, the company strongly disagrees with UnitedHealthcare’s inclusion of GeneSight in its decision to change its coverage policy of multi-gene panels based on its rationale that there is insufficient evidence of efficacy to support coverage of GeneSight. Myriad is actively engaging with UnitedHealthcare to discuss the large body of evidence for Myriad’s proprietary and clinically differentiated mental health medication test, GeneSight, and is seeking to ensure that enrollees continue to have access to the test.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MYGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.