MyndTec Partners with Albany Medical for Pain Tech

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc. has secured exclusive rights to a machine learning-based technology from Albany Medical College aimed at enhancing spinal cord stimulation for pain management. This agreement could revolutionize the treatment of chronic pain by offering non-pharmacological, data-driven solutions. The technology promises improved patient outcomes and increased efficiency for healthcare providers.

For further insights into TSE:MYTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.