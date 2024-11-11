MyndTec Partners with Albany Medical for Pain Tech

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.
MyndTec Inc. has secured exclusive rights to a machine learning-based technology from Albany Medical College aimed at enhancing spinal cord stimulation for pain management. This agreement could revolutionize the treatment of chronic pain by offering non-pharmacological, data-driven solutions. The technology promises improved patient outcomes and increased efficiency for healthcare providers.
