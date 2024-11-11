News & Insights

MyndTec Partners with Albany Medical for Pain Tech

November 11, 2024 — 06:32 pm EST

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc. has secured exclusive rights to a machine learning-based technology from Albany Medical College aimed at enhancing spinal cord stimulation for pain management. This agreement could revolutionize the treatment of chronic pain by offering non-pharmacological, data-driven solutions. The technology promises improved patient outcomes and increased efficiency for healthcare providers.

Tags

Stocks
