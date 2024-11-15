Mynaric AG Secures Loan for Growth and Stability

Mynaric AG (DE:M0YN) has released an update.

Mynaric AG has secured an $11 million bridge loan to address immediate working capital needs, complementing its existing financial strategies. The company is also negotiating a $9 million production increase incentive agreement, expected to bolster its cash flow further. These financial maneuvers aim to support Mynaric’s growth and operational stability in the competitive laser communications sector.

