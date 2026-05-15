MYN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Symbol: MYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.89, changing hands as low as $9.78 per share. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.13 per share, with $10.2599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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