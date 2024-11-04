Myers Industries Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and Outlook

Myers Industries ( (MYE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Myers Industries presented to its investors.

Myers Industries Inc., headquartered in Akron, Ohio, is a prominent manufacturer and distributor, specializing in sustainable plastic and metal products across diverse markets such as industrial, agricultural, and automotive sectors. The company is recognized as the largest distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States.

In its third quarter of 2024 earnings report, Myers Industries highlighted improved gross margins and an increase in adjusted EBITDA, attributed to the robust performance of its Signature Systems acquisition. However, the company faced ongoing demand challenges in certain end markets and adjusted its full-year earnings per share guidance.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter include net sales of $205.1 million, a 3.7% increase from the previous year, driven by the contribution from Signature Systems. Despite this, the company reported a net loss of $10.9 million, impacted by a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $22 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 19.8% to $30.7 million, while adjusted earnings per share decreased to $0.25 from $0.38 in the prior year.

The company continues to implement cost reduction strategies, targeting an additional $15 million in annualized savings by 2025. This strategic focus aims to counteract revenue headwinds and optimize operational efficiencies. Furthermore, steps are being taken to enhance the performance of the underperforming Distribution business segment.

Looking ahead, Myers Industries anticipates adjusted earnings per share for the full year to range between $0.92 and $1.02. The management remains optimistic about the growth potential of its key brands and is committed to navigating the challenging macroeconomic landscape through improved operations and strategic initiatives.

