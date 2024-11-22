News & Insights

Myers Industries Appoints New CEO for Growth Phase

November 22, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk

The latest update is out from Myers Industries ( (MYE) ).

Myers Industries Inc. has appointed Aaron M. Schapper as its new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Dave Basque. Schapper, bringing extensive experience from Valmont Industries, is expected to lead Myers through its next growth phase. His strategic vision aims to enhance Myers’ market position and capitalize on growth opportunities, making this a noteworthy transition for investors interested in Myers’ evolving business landscape.

