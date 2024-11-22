Myers Industries Appoints New CEO for Growth Phase

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Myers Industries ( (MYE) ).

Myers Industries Inc. has appointed Aaron M. Schapper as its new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Dave Basque. Schapper, bringing extensive experience from Valmont Industries, is expected to lead Myers through its next growth phase. His strategic vision aims to enhance Myers’ market position and capitalize on growth opportunities, making this a noteworthy transition for investors interested in Myers’ evolving business landscape.

For detailed information about MYE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.