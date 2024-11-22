Myers Industries Appoints New CEO for Growth Phase

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The latest update is out from Myers Industries ( (MYE) ).
Myers Industries Inc. has appointed Aaron M. Schapper as its new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Dave Basque. Schapper, bringing extensive experience from Valmont Industries, is expected to lead Myers through its next growth phase. His strategic vision aims to enhance Myers’ market position and capitalize on growth opportunities, making this a noteworthy transition for investors interested in Myers’ evolving business landscape.
For detailed information about MYE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.