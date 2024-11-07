News & Insights

Myer Holdings Announces 2024 AGM and Annual Report

November 07, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Myer Holdings Limited (AU:MYR) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled as a hybrid event on December 10, 2024, where shareholders can attend either in person in Melbourne or online. The company also released its Annual Report for the period ending July 27, 2024, and other relevant corporate governance documents. This presents an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage with Myer’s strategic direction and financial performance.

