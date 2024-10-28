News & Insights

Myer and Premier Investments Announce Major Retail Merger

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Premier Investments Limited (AU:PMV) has released an update.

Myer Holdings Ltd has announced a significant merger with Premier Investments Limited to integrate Apparel Brands, forming a leading retail platform across Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move is set to enhance Myer’s growth potential by leveraging the strengths of both companies, with expectations of at least $30 million in annual earnings benefits. The merger aims to expand Myer’s customer base and improve its market position, creating a more diversified shareholder base and enhancing its brand management capabilities.

