My Rewards International Settles Legal Dispute with Frankly

My Rewards International Limited (ASX: MRI) has resolved its legal dispute with Frankly Agency Pty Ltd, agreeing to a settlement of AUD $685,700. The company plans to raise over AUD $1.3 million through securities to fulfill this settlement. This resolution allows My Rewards to focus on its growth in providing subscription-based marketplaces and loyalty technology.

