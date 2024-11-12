News & Insights

My Rewards International Settles Legal Dispute with Frankly

November 12, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

My Rewards International Limited (ASX: MRI) has resolved its legal dispute with Frankly Agency Pty Ltd, agreeing to a settlement of AUD $685,700. The company plans to raise over AUD $1.3 million through securities to fulfill this settlement. This resolution allows My Rewards to focus on its growth in providing subscription-based marketplaces and loyalty technology.

