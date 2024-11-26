My Rewards International Boosted by $1.44 Million Investment

My Rewards International Limited (AU:MRI) has released an update.

My Rewards International Limited has secured a $1.44 million investment from sophisticated investors, reflecting a boost in market confidence. The company is actively addressing financial report finalizations and has resolved a loan dispute by appointing a receiver, which has now been terminated. These developments position My Rewards for potential growth as it continues to enhance its subscription-based marketplaces.

