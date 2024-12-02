My Foodie Box Looks to New Ventures Post-Divestment

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

My Foodie Box Limited has completed the divestment of its meal kit business to MFB (WA) Pty Ltd, focusing now on acquisition opportunities to boost shareholder value. The company is working on potential new ventures that may require compliance with ASX listing rules. No related party fees were paid during the quarter.

