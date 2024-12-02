News & Insights

Stocks

My Foodie Box Looks to New Ventures Post-Divestment

December 02, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

My Foodie Box Limited has completed the divestment of its meal kit business to MFB (WA) Pty Ltd, focusing now on acquisition opportunities to boost shareholder value. The company is working on potential new ventures that may require compliance with ASX listing rules. No related party fees were paid during the quarter.

For further insights into AU:MBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.