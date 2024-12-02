News & Insights

Stocks

My Foodie Box Explores New Acquisitions Post-Divestment

December 02, 2024 — 06:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

My Foodie Box Limited has completed the sale of its meal kit business and is actively exploring acquisition opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The company may need to comply with certain ASX listing rules if a new acquisition is pursued. No related party fees were paid during the September 2024 quarter.

For further insights into AU:MBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.