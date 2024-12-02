My Foodie Box Explores New Acquisitions Post-Divestment

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

My Foodie Box Limited has completed the sale of its meal kit business and is actively exploring acquisition opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The company may need to comply with certain ASX listing rules if a new acquisition is pursued. No related party fees were paid during the September 2024 quarter.

