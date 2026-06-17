MXL vs. QCOM: Which Wireless Connectivity Chip Stock Wins Today?

The wireless connectivity chipset market is rising steadily due to the rapid integration of multi-protocol functionality into single-chip solutions, the increasing demand for edge-AI processing and the surge in automotive telematics design wins. According to the Mordor Intelligence projection, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.72% through 2026-2031. Against this backdrop, MaxLinear MXL and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM remain two closely watched semiconductor stocks among investors.

MaxLinear provides communications systems-on-chip (SoCs) used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Qualcomm, meanwhile, is known for its on-device artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and low-power computing and advanced wireless connectivity, including integrated circuits and system software for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and frequency modulation.

Let’s take a closer look at how the two companies stack up from an investment perspective.

The Case for MaxLinear

MaxLinear’s first-quarter 2026 marked the start of a multi-year growth phase, led by accelerating momentum in optical data center connectivity. Infrastructure has emerged as the largest revenue category, growing 136% year over year in the quarter, driven by robust production ramp-up in optical data center-oriented platforms. Management raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to the $150-$170 million range, following strong customer orders and rising visibility of the program ramp-up.

MaxLinear’s Keystone Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4 (“PAM4”) digital signal processor (DSP) optical transceiver platform is ramping up at multiple major hyperscale customers across both the United States and Asia, supporting 400G and 800G PAM4 deployments for scale-up and scale-out applications. According to the company, the ramp-up points to competitive advantage in performance, power efficiency and integration.

Simultaneously, customer engagement around the next-generation Rushmore 200G/lane PAM4 DSP family is speeding up faster than expected. Production ramp-ups are expected to begin late 2026, with revenues likely to keep increasing at a strong pace through 2027.

MaxLinear is also expanding its footprint within hyperscale data centers beyond PAM4-based optical and electrical interconnects. The company’s Panther hardware storage accelerator SoC family is also picking up momentum, with rising design win activity among Tier 1 network appliance and cloud service providers. Based on current engagement, MaxLinear expects storage accelerator revenues to at least double in 2026 compared to 2025.

Outside data centers, wireless infrastructure momentum is improving as carriers increase investments in 5G RAN access and backhaul to support cloud-connected and edge AI functions.

On the balance sheet front, MaxLinear exited the first quarter with roughly $89.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. For the second quarter, MaxLinear’s guidance calls for revenues between $160 million and $170 million, with all four of its business segments projected to contribute favorably.

The Case for Qualcomm

From its handset-centric model, Qualcomm is now gradually expanding toward a broader connected processor portfolio. The company’s automotive growth is being driven by deeper penetration of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis and increasing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) content per vehicle. The Veoneer Arriver assets continue to play a key role in the Snapdragon Ride stack, adding perception and drive policy software that supports an open platform approach for automakers. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, automotive revenues rose 38% year over year, as new digital cockpit and ADAS launches transitioned to the company’s fourth-generation chipsets.

Qualcomm’s expanding ecosystem engagement, including work with partners to broaden production-ready ADAS options on Snapdragon Ride platforms, can support a larger share of the vehicle compute bill of materials as programs move from design win to volume shipments.

The company is also investing to extend its Oryon CPU and AI acceleration beyond smartphones into PCs and servers. Management said its 2026 Snapdragon X2 PC platforms are in production and positioned to enable always-on agentic experiences, supported by a Hexagon NPU delivering up to 85 TOPS. The Alphawave acquisition, completed in fiscal 2026 for $2.3 billion, adds high-speed wired connectivity IP and custom silicon capabilities intended to accelerate the company’s expansion into data centers.

The heightened demand for memory and AI data centers has created uncertainty around memory supply and pushed up costs for handset OEMs. As a result, the handset OEMs, particularly in China, have taken a more cautious approach by reducing build plans and drawing down channel inventory. Qualcomm’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies) handset revenues declined 13% year over year, with China QCT Android shipments staying meaningfully below end consumer demand.

On the balance sheet side, the company had $5.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $14.8 billion of long-term debt and $498 million of short-term debt as of March 29, 2026.

How Do Estimates Compare for MXL & QCOM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MaxLinear’s 2026 EPS currently stands at $1.33, implying a 329% jump over 2025. The estimate has been revised upward in the past 60 days.



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Meanwhile, the consensus mark for Qualcomm’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year decrease of 10.2% to $10.80. The estimate has moved downward in the past 60 days.



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MXL & QCOM: Price Performance and Valuation

Year to date, MaxLinear shares have surged 382%, while Qualcomm has rallied 26.1%.



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MaxLinear shares are trading at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 10.64X compared to the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry average of 11.00X.



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Qualcomm trades at a five-year P/S of 5.23X compared to the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry average of 9.90X.



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Endnote

MaxLinear continues to benefit from the robust optical data center momentum, while its Panther storage accelerator SoC family keeps on gaining design win traction with Tier 1 network appliance and cloud service providers. Management’s expectation for storage accelerator revenues to at least double in 2026 from the 2025 levels is also very promising.

On the other hand, Qualcomm’s pivot from a handset-centric model toward a broader connected processor portfolio offers a bright spot. The company’s solid traction in the automotive business also bodes well. However, handset demand is tied to uncertain memory supply and pricing, which is keeping chipset shipments below end demand.

Both MXL and QCOM trade at a discount to their respective industry averages. However, MaxLinear has clearly outperformed Qualcomm in terms of year-to-date share price gains. Analysts have also grown increasingly bullish on the stock, as seen by their rising earnings estimates. Given these factors, MXL appears to be the stronger investment choice right now.

MXL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.