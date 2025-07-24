$MXL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MXL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $105,493,502 of trading volume.

$MXL Insider Trading Activity

$MXL insiders have traded $MXL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TED L III TEWKSBURY sold 6,071 shares for an estimated $63,154

$MXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $MXL stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MXL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MXL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

$MXL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MXL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MXL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 David Williams from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

