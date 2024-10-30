MVB Financial reports Q3 EPS 16c, consensus 32c

From Larry F. Mazza, Chief Executive Officer, MVB Financial (MVBF): “MVB continues to be proactive, and we have adapted our growth strategy related to changing market conditions. To this end, we have simplified our number of strategic initiatives to five as we move into fourth quarter. This laser focus by Team MVB will enhance our ability to effectively execute on our revised strategy. One example of this laser focus is our payments strategy. Growth in existing account relationships, along with new leadership and initiatives, drove a 60.8% quarter over quarter increase in payments-related deposit balances. Excluding the impact of the digital asset program wind-down and termination costs related to the decision to call two brokered certificates of deposit, net interest income and net interest margin are approaching a positive inflection point. Finally, while loan balances declined partly due to elevated payoff activity, our loan pipeline has improved from earlier this year. As previously disclosed, we began winding down MVB’s digital asset program account relationships during the second quarter due to changing market conditions and profitability challenges. While this process is now mostly complete, our third-quarter results reflected both the full quarter impact of this decision and lingering costs associated with the wind-down, without any associated revenue benefit. Alongside a higher cost base, these factors negatively affected earnings in the third quarter, overshadowing some of the positive trends we’ve seen. Through it all, MVB’s foundational strength remains intact, evidenced by stable asset quality, an enhanced capital base and growth in tangible book value per share. While our strategic shift has weighed on earnings in the short-term, we are increasingly well-positioned for future growth and improved profitability.”

