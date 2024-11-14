News & Insights

MVB Financial names Joe Rodriguez chief risk officer

November 14, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

MVB Financial (MVBF) Corp. has named Joe Rodriguez as Chief Risk Officer. Rodriguez has a strong reputation in the financial services risk management industry as a leader who operates at the intersection of innovation and prudent risk management. “We are pleased to welcome Joe Rodriguez to the MVB family as a trusted partner on the financial frontier, committed to the success of our Team, clients, communities and shareholders,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO, MVB Financial and MVB Bank. “Known for his deep-seated expertise in banking and financial services regulatory frameworks, Joe has built a reputation for building risk management teams that are not just safeguards, but drivers of business value and sustainable transformation.”

